Posted: May 01, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 10:39 AM

Max Gross

Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 are being reported in Washington County according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. All three are older than 65 years old. This bring the total death tally to 22 in the county. There are now 263 reported cases, with 136 recoveries.

The two nursing home outbreaks in Bartlesville have both seen recoveries. Both facilities will be sanitized by the National Guard next month. Bartlesville Health & Rehab is listing 67 cases, 54 residents and 13 staff members. There have been 13 reported COVID-19 deaths at this facility. Adams PARC is listing 50 cases, 23 residents and 27 staff members.

Osage County is up to 76 cases with 54 listed recoveries and eight reported deaths. Nowata County remains at 21 confirmed positive cases.

Statewide cases have increased by 130 since Thursday. In total, there are 3,748 COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. There are 2,67 reported recoveries and 230 deaths in the state.

MORE INFO HERE.