Posted: May 01, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Anita Newton for being today’s Hometown Hero.

Anita is a postal clerk who shows up at work everyday sorting mail, selling stamps and processing packages for delivery.

