Posted: Apr 29, 2020 5:07 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 5:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department officially moved into their new building on Wednesday.

The DPD is now located at 803 N. Cherokee Avenue. They were located next to City Hall along E. Don Tyler Avenue.

Because of on-going concerns surrounding COVID-19, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said there is not an official date scheduled for an open house. He said they will try to get something going when it is appropriate to meet in person again.

The Dewey Police Department and the City of Dewey hope to have an open house for the new police building within the next few months. Trease said the Public Works Department will still be working on a few projects around the exterior of the building.