Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Entering the month of April, the unemployment rate in Washington County sat at 2.9 percent. According to ok.gov, Nowata County saw an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent and Osage County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent.

On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt said nearly 294,000 Oklahomans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so those numbers are sure to go up when the new numbers come out next week. Stitt added that about 13 percent of the state’s population has filed for unemployment and Oklahoma has paid out more than $307 million in benefits since the pandemic began.

Oklahoma Workforce offices were closed and unavailable for comment.