Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority's Tower Center at Unity Square Committee Meeting on Tuesday, a postponed grand opening date for the future Tower Center at Unity Square project was discussed.

A grand opening for the future green space was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1st. Subsequent events throughout the summer called the "Sizzlin' Summer" series were scheduled to take place the first or second Friday of each month through September, but the coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in those place.

Val Callaghan, the Managing Director of the Bartlesville Community Center, said her staff has discussed the potential of moving the grand opening date of the Tower Center at Unity Square to Friday, June 5th, or to Friday, July 10th. She said this is a fluid decision, and some of their decision is dependent on what the Bartlesville City Council decides to do with their COVID-19 mitigation measures that are currently in place.

The authority approved to allow Callaghan and the Bartlesville Community Center staff to plan accordingly for a postponed grand opening date as events unfold in Bartlesville and Oklahoma.