Garrett Giles

Tyler Technologies is in their building process at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

An agreement with the software company was approved by the Washington County Commissioners in November 2019. Undersheriff Jon Copeland said most of the work put on by Tyler Technologies so far has taken place through the City of Bartlesville as they work on the CAD computer systems in dispatch. He said they will start the building process on the correctional management side next week.

Meetings will take place soon to ensure that the software Tyler Technologies is building covers the stand alone items like the Guardian system they utilize at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville. Undersheriff Copeland said everything has been on track and Tyler Technologies has been great with adjusting to the needs they have at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

