Posted: Apr 28, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 1:51 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt stood by his plan to begin phase one of re-opening the state on May 1. The governor held a press conference from Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the largest jump up since April 9. There have been 3,410 positive cases in Oklahoma. The governor maintains that weekly averages are on the decline.

At the start of next month restaurant dining rooms, gyms, sporting venues and movie theaters among other things can open. Although those facilities must adhere to social distancing guidelines. .

Local jurisdictions still have their own decisions to make. The City of Bartlesville will discuss its emergency ordinance on Thursday evening. The council could opt to allow for the re-opening of businesses that it previously called for the closure of. Bartlesville city ordinances currently in effect would conflict with the governor's new executive order pertaining to some businesses like restaurants if not amended.

