Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:24 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The United States Census Bureau is beginning to send postcards as a reminder to an estimated 69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

About 53.4-percent of households across the country have already responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes on March 12th. According to the U.S Census Bureau, 57.8-percent of Bartians have self-responded to the 2020 Census. On a county-wide level, 56.3-percent of Washington County residents have responded to the census. This is compared to the 48.1-percent total of Oklahomans that have self-responded.

If you still need to fill out the 2020 Census, you can do so at 2020census.gov. Households that received a census invitation in the mail and have yet to respond will receive a paper questionnaire by Thursday, April 30th.

Households will receive another reminder postcard in the mail between Monday, April 27th and Saturday, May 9th. The Census Bureau pushed back this mailing to allow the paper questionnaire package to arrive several days ahead of the postcard.

The postcard is one reminder in a series of reminders that the Census Bureau has mailed nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond. Census takers will visit every address that does not respond on their own to collect responses in person. Responding now to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home later this year.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov.