Posted: Apr 27, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Old cars, new cars, tractors, feeders, first responders and more flooded the streets of Bartlesville last Saturday evening.

The Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club in Bartlesville invited the public to drive up, down and around Frank Phillips and Adams Boulevards on Saturday, and hundreds of cars took to the thoroughfares. People were asked to bring their kids and their van, their daily driver, their truck, their feeder, their tractor or whatever vehicle they owned and flood the streets of Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department encouraged the event, but they asked drivers to be careful and not create a mess of traffic on some of the city's busiest roadways. A few BPD police vehicles hit the road as well during the event. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen drove in the car show, as did the Bartlesville Fire Department and hundreds of hot rods, oldies, sports cars and more.

Member Robert Lonski said the Oldies 'N Goodies annual car show will not be taking place this year because of ever-growing concerns with COVID-19, which caused the club to think outside the box. He said he got the idea for Saturday's Rolling Car Show from neighboring communities.

Dewey, Copan, Nowata, Skiatook and Pawhuska are some of the places that inspired Saturday's event. Seeing those rolling car shows take place outside of Bartlesville made the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club believe that they could do something similar in the city.

Lonski said Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club's Rolling Car Show was for the public to enjoy.

It is the smiles and the memories that matter most. Lonski said that is why he wanted to put on the car show with the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club. He said when people see the cars, it brings out the happiness.

It is safe to say that that happiness is wanted during today's coronavirus pandemic. People are stir crazy, and they will do anything at the moment to get out of their homes.

Bartians and Washington County residents (pictured below) stayed in their cars and kept their social distance during the rolling car show. Lonski said he was encouraged by the turnout they had on Saturday. He said the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club is now looking to the future.

Normally, the club puts on static car shows at nursing homes in Bartlesville. With the ongoing pandemic, a static car show is out of the question, especially with some area nursing homes being hit hard by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

After the Rolling Car Show around Bartlesville on Saturday, Lonski said he believes they will take their show on the road to the nursing homes in Bartlesville. He said they may take their show to homes like Tallgrass Estates, Green Country Village or Elder Care.

And if you have any ideas for the Oldies 'N Goodies Car Club, you can get get a hold of Lonski at Sharpening Solutions in Bartlesville. The owner and operator said he would love to hear from you and your ideas to help bring smiles to others in our community with a rolling car show.

