Posted: Apr 27, 2020 12:49 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners made the decision to keep the courthouse, along with all other county-owned buildings closed for one more week at Monday morning's meeting. On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has opted to begin opening certain non-essential businesses such as restaurants, gyms and churches. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts believes the commissioners are doing the right thing by keeping the buildings closed, but he says they will be prepared once they open back up.

All public events scheduled to take place on county-owned property are will continue to be canceled or postponed for the time being. District One Commissioner Randall Jones did say that when the events do begin to take place, the commissioners will need to draft some guidelines so that social distancing standards can still be followed.