Posted: Apr 24, 2020 5:07 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 5:08 AM

Max Gross

Bartlesville High girls basketball is still celebrating the selection of senior Chloe Martin to the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State team over the weekend.

Martin is headed to Pittsburg State for her college ball this fall. Her dad, and Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin says she will attend and help with camps in June if they happen, if not, she will head to Pittsburg in August for regular enrollment.

After an inconsistent start to the year, Chloe came alive in the 2019-2020 season after missing two weeks in the regular season because of a concussion, Donnie Martin says that he thinks the time off and the familiarity with her new team helped her down the stretch.

Chloe scored in double-figures in 11 straight games at one point in the final weeks of the regular season. She amassed 1,250 points for her career.