Posted: Apr 22, 2020 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Housing Authority has opted to close all public storm shelters across the county because of the coronavirus. Residents haven't yet had a reason to seek shelter this year, but this closure is something that Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is strongly against.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all roads were open across the county and there were no power outages to report. Roberts also wanted to remind everyone how dangerous it is to drive into high waters.