Posted: Apr 22, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Miss Laura at the Bartlesville Public Library will be presenting STORYTIME live on the BPL’s Facebook page.

For each 20-minute session, Miss Laura will share books and songs for all ages of children. They even open up with the "Hello Song" from time to time.

This is an opportunity for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and elementary aged kids to learn through books and song during their quarantine at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Laura’s live streamed STORYTIME will take place on each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Bartlesville Public Library said this will take place for as long as they are closed. To watch Wednesday, April 22nd's live reading with Miss Laura, click on the video below.