Posted: Apr 20, 2020 6:00 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 6:18 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met virtually Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to discuss everything from graduation to equipping all students with Chromebooks for the next school year.

As far as the bond issue projects are concerned, both the Ag building and press box are coming along nicely. The electricians had a COVID-19 issue but a resquencing of the work was applied and no time was lost on the progress of the press box project.

School lunch program is running smoothly, Jon Beckloff, Child Nutrion Director, and the staff with Sodexo are serving 4,000 meals to kids daily with over 70,000 served so far.