Posted: Apr 19, 2020 5:46 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2020 5:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey has elected to cancel their city council meeting that was set to take place on Monday.

The notice of cancelation was posted at City Hall at 3:30 on Friday afternoon. Additionally, the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting has been canceled. The authority typically convenes after the Dewey City Council meetings on Mondays.

The next Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority meetings will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4th. They will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave.