Posted: Apr 17, 2020 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Students are being forced to to do their classwork from home and some of these students are unable to do so because they don't have access to internet. Thankfully, RSU TV, a public television network at Rogers State University, is broadcasting shows enabling students to learn by simply watching television. General Manager of the station, Royal Aills explains how it works.

Aills said he was excited to begin offering this programming to students because these situations is what public television is meant for.

Currently, the programming will run through mid-May, but Aills says he is open to extending that date longer into the future if need be.