Posted: Apr 16, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Misty Wishall and her entire team at Mary Martha’s Outreach for being today’s Hometown Hero.

Misty and her team are working hard to make sure families in need are able to get grocieries in a safe manner during this COVID-19 pandemic. Misty makes sure her team is prepared with masks and gloves so that the infection won’t spread all while being able to help the community and keep the facility open.

