Posted: Apr 16, 2020 6:38 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 6:38 AM

Tom Davis

We spoke with U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Thursday morning about how Oklahoma and the U.S. is navigating the COVID-19 Crisis.

The Senator talks about the programs and relief efforts for individuals and business available from the federal government.

He also discusses his involvment in talks regarding global oil production and what that means to Oklahomans.

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST: