Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 and there are two ways in which the public can listen to the meeting.

You may either use a phone and dial 1-669-224-3412 or use a computer and type in gotomeeting.com. Once there, click on the join tab and then you must enter this nine-digit code: 700-685-685.

During the meeting, the council will consider hiring CBEW Professional Group, LLP, Certified Public Accountants to conduct the 2019 audit. The City Manager and council members will have an option to give comments on how things are going across the city as well.

If the videoconference is disrupted and can’t be re-connected within 30 minutes, the council will reconvene on April 15th at 5:30 p.m.