Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 10:42 AM

Max Gross

Current Nowata County Sheriff Mirta Hallett did not file for re-election before last Friday’s deadline and therefore will not continue as sheriff after November. Current undersheriff Jason McClain was the only person to file for the position.

Hallett was appointed to the post during a tumultuous time for the county. The previous two sheriff’s regimes had ended in the courthouse. Hallett took over after Terry Sue Barnett and her entire staff resigned after feud that began with an alleged carbon monoxide leak at the Nowata County jail.

Hallett brought in a new staff to turn things around. That started with renovating the jail and improving its appearance. Hallett was able to conjure up donations from the community. Hallett spoke at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting.

The sheriff called on district three commissioner Troy Friddle and his road crews to work on the jail. All three commissioners were grateful for the work Hallett had done. Friddle had this to say.

Hallett will serve out the rest of her term as sheriff before handing the reigns over to McClain.