Posted: Apr 12, 2020 11:06 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2020 11:06 AM

Tom Davis

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 104 in Washington County as of Easter Sunday. Still only 2 deaths from the coronavirus so far.

Osage County is reporting 50 cases and 7 deaths while Nowata County remains at 10 cases and no fatalities.