Posted: Apr 10, 2020 5:20 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 5:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The filing period for several Washington County offices came to a close on Good Friday.

Annette Smith filed as an incumbent to be the Clerk for Washington County on Wednesday. Smith is unopposed for the role.

Both Jill Spitzer, the incumbent, and Patricia Phelps have filed for Court Clerk position.

Four individuals have filed to be the Sheriff of Washington County. Those who have filed include Aaron Vaughn, Nick Lay, Jeff Fesler and the incumbent Scott Owen.

District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier filed as the incumbent for his seat on Wednesday. He is unopposed for his position.