Ty Loftis

The economic impact of the coronavirus will be felt throughout the United States, but in a tourist town such as Pawhuska, events such as the Chamber Gala have already had to be postponed to August. The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event and the Cattleman's Convention in June are both in jeopardy of being postponed or canceled. Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash says Pawhuska is doing its part to keep the virus from spreading while also supporting local business.

Nash says it is important to continue reminding people about the great things Pawhuska has to offer on social media because they will be looking for things to do once we defeat this virus.

For those of you who had purchased tickets to the March gala, they will still be valid for the rescheduled one, which is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 22.