Posted: Apr 09, 2020 5:47 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

Nearly 120 COVID-19 tests were administered curbside at Tri-County Tech in Bartlesville yesterday.

Mayor Dale Copeland is calling it a tremendous success with all participating agencies.

The Washington County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Washington County Emergency Management, Bartlesville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Fire Department, and Bartlesville Ambulance worked together to make the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at Tri County Tech run smoothly.