Posted: Apr 08, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said their emergency measures that were revised in late March to match Gov. Kevin Stitt's “Safer At Home” executive order to fight the coronavirus are set in stone at this time.

The City of Dewey is keeping up with the recommendations from the State of Oklahoma. They are also keeping up with what other communities like Bartlesville are doing to combat to COVID-19 pandemic.

Trease said the City of Dewey could revisit the emergency mitigation's at any time, but for now, they are sticking with what the council decided on March 25th.

Business owners have contacted Trease asking if there is a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of their being an end to the virus that has altered so many lives. He said they cannot predict the future, so it is hard to say, but we can continue to pray and have hope.

The best we can do is remain calm and follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations of social distancing and hand washing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Trease added that his prayers are with all his employees, because they are out and about doing their jobs to keep the city thriving during this arduous pandemic.