Posted: Apr 06, 2020 5:20 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 5:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Washington County Emergency Management, Bartlesville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Fire Department, and Bartlesville Ambulance will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

The service will be available Wednesday, April 8th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Tri County Technology Center, located at 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, Okla. as supplies remain available. To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.

“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”

A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

For more information about the testing site, contact the Washington County Health Department at 918-335-3005. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877.215.8336 or 2-1-1 or visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov/