Max Gross

A Dewey woman was arrested after becoming violent with an officer who tried to remove her from a residence she had been evicted from. Casey Olson was charged with assault and battery on a peace officer. The incident took place on Friday night at a residence on the 600 block of Choctaw Avenue in Dewey.

According to an affidavit, officers reported to the residence and a witness advised that Olson had passed out drunk inside. The Dewey Police officer made him aware that Olson had been evicted several months ago and was not allowed back.

Officers found Olson on mattress in front of the main door. She told officers to leave the house and then slapped one of the officer’s arms. She then allegedly cursed at the officer and said she moved out and had not been evicted. Olson then poked the officer. She became combative as she was put into custody.

The witness told officers that he lost count of how many beers Olson had consumed.