Posted: Apr 05, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2020 10:42 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were four more statewide deaths and now more than 1,200 cases in the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 46 deaths statewide from the virus, and 1,252 known positives.

Locally, Washington County has 35 cases, up two from Saturday, still with one death. Osage County has had 27 cases, up two from Saturday, and still two deaths. Nowata County has tallied nine cases and zero deaths.

This was a slighter uptick in both cases and deaths, from the past few days, were Oklahoma set record numbers in its recording of the virus.