Posted: Apr 04, 2020 2:12 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2020 2:12 PM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the launch of a new volunteer initiative that will connect courageous Oklahomans to volunteer opportunities in their communities, once health professionals determine it is safe and appropriate to do so.

The program, called Ready. Help. Go., provides a place for Oklahomans to offer their hand in future volunteer opportunities. Ready. Help. Go.’s first phase will focus on gathering information about willing volunteers and their skill sets and is intended to support communities throughout the state through the COVID-19 response and beyond.

Oklahomans who want to volunteer can visit readyhelpgo.org and fill out a quick form with their contact information, skills and interests. In future phases, once health professionals determine it is safe to mobilize volunteers, the program will assess where help is needed most and send emails to volunteers letting them know about personalized opportunities near them.

“Every Oklahoman can help from home by filling out the form,” said Gov. Stitt. “Our state is facing an unprecedented crisis, but the Oklahoma Standard is to step up when things get tough. Let’s be good neighbors during this trying time and start planning for recovery.”

Ready. Help. Go. is a collaboration between Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“Our goal with Ready. Help. Go. is to help people to direct their energy into safe, appropriate volunteer opportunities to lift up their neighbors,” said Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives Justin Brown. “The Department of Human Services has the right partners to connect volunteers with opportunities that fit their talents. Right now, we’re asking Oklahomans to help us get ready by signing up from the safety of their home.”

The public rollout and enrollment of volunteers for the Ready. Help. Go. campaign will include a paid digital media effort along with public service announcements. Purchased media was supported in-full by the Arnall Family Foundation, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Inasmuch Foundation.

For more information about Ready. Help. Go., please visit readyhelpgo.org.