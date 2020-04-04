COVID19 Closures, Postponements, Links

Posted: Apr 04, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2020 12:21 PM

Washington County Sees First COVID-19 Death

Tom Davis

Washington County has its first death COVID-19 death.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will only say that the woman is a female older than 65.

Washington County now has 33 confirmed positive cases and 1 death, Osage County has 25 cases and 2 deaths while Nowata is reporting just 8 confirmed positive cases.

Here are the other COVID-19 statistics released by the OSDH Saturday, April 4, 2020: 

  • As of this advisory, there are 1,159 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are an additional four deaths:
    • One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65. 
    • One in Latimer County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Washington County, a female older than 65.
  • There are 42 total deaths in the state.
  • In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org
  • Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,159
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,362
Total Hospitalizations 316
Deaths 42

 

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-04 at 7:00 a.m.

Detailed case statistics are published on the website. Click here for more information.

 


