Posted: Apr 03, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Distance Learning Program launches on Monday and the Bartlesville Public School system is prepared to finish the school year strong.

Starting Monday, all elementary school teachers will call their students’ parents to establish a positive line of communication that will continue throughout the rest of the school year.

The teachers will inform the parents about the learning packets that the students will use to complete their assignments for the rest of the year. These can be downloaded at bpslearn.com beginning Monday; printed packets will also be available at each elementary school beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Parents unable to pick up the packets on Monday may due so on Tuesday in the food pick up lines at Central and Madison Middle School. They will also be sent out on the neighborhood food and delivery buses.

Parents only need one packet per family and the packet only contains three weeks worth of work, as teachers are working on more assignments to conclude the academic year.

Middle and high school students will use their district-issued Chromebooks to continue their instruction. Teachers will reach out to determine which families need Internet hotspots, once those become available. There are low-cost Internet options available to families. Students won’t be responsible for online work until an Internet connection is available.

The assignments will be used to learn new concepts and to re-enforce the concepts they have already learned. Teachers will be in regular contact with students to provide them with the support and guidance each student needs. Students needing to get their Chromebook replaced can participate in the weekly Chromebook swap at the Hillcrest Drive loop in front of the high school each Wednesday from 1-3.

Helpful links and updates regarding the Distance Learning Program are available at bpslearn.com.