Posted: Apr 03, 2020 12:06 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said they are working around the clock each day during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they plan to stay that way.

Everything is business as usual. With more people staying put at home more these days to help curb the potential spread of COVID-19, there are less cars on the road, which means traffic incidents have been on the decline.

Earlier in the week, Sheriff Owen added that the Sheriff's Office has seen a slight uptick in calls that have reported burglary, mental health and domestic abuse incidents in Washington County. Sheriff Owen said they are stepping up their precautions when it comes to keeping their deputies and staff safe during these unprecedented times.

Sheriff Owen said when they handle calls, they do what they can to maintain social distance. He said if the Sheriff's Office can handle calls over the phone, they will handle them that way. This is all in an effort to minimize contact, but in law enforcement, that is not always possible.

In the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville, everybody is cleaning the jail and the offices. Sheriff Owen said cleaning happens hourly. He said deputies are also being equipped with disinfecting wipes. While this is a good item to have, they are lacking masks.

Visitation at the Detention Center is still suspended at this time. Fingerprinting is also suspended until further notice.