Posted: Apr 03, 2020 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will hold a meeting at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday over concerns of the coronavirus.

The commissioners will have discussion regarding the continued closure of the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings. This closure would limit the public from being able to access the buildings.

The commissioners will also talk about possibly continuing to cancel or postpone all public events that were scheduled to take place on county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will possibly take action to sign a transfer of funds request within the one percent sales tax fund for the Sheriff’s Department.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.