Posted: Apr 03, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way is offering grants to non-profits within their service area who are helping alleviate the impact of COVID-19.

Requests for the grants must clearly define the COVID-19 impact they are feeling, which includes the solution the agency is providing to alleviate the impact. Grants must be for assistance related directly to the virus as well; there must be a connection to Bartlesville Regional United Way’s service areas of health, education and financial stability.

The funds will become available on a first come first serve basis. A special committee has been established to review applications. The maximum that will be provided for a grant will be $4,000.

For questions, contact BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary at lisa@bartlesvilleuw.org. You can also call 918.914.3794.

BRUW serves Washington and Nowata counties, parts of Osage County and a little bit of Kansas. They also have 13 partner agencies.