Posted: Apr 02, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 2:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Barnsdall is inviting everyone out for a night of prayer at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

Kathy Gott with LFWC, said they hope everyone joins them at 7:00 p.m. on Friday to show the health care workers at the hospital their support. She said it is time for everyone to come together to pray for each other and pray for our health care system.

The belief is in the power of prayer. Gott said they want to show their love and support while honoring the CDC and the hospitals regulations that are in place as the keep taking the Coronavirus head on. She said that means they want people to stay in their cars.

While you are in your car, all you have to do is turn on your hazard light to signify that you are there to prayer for those working hard in the hospital. Gott said it is also a time to pray for those who may have the virus that are staying in the hospital.

Administration has asked that people stay clear of the emergency room area. Gott said she said they do not know how many people will show up, but they hope to occupy most of the parking lot in front of the hospital's main entrance.

Those at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center are hopeful that believers across the area will answer the calling. Gott said they are excited to see churchgoers come out to show their love and appreciation for our medical workers as they continue to battle COVID-19.