Posted: Apr 02, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville girl was rushed to a Tulsa hospital on Tuesday and the family is asking the public for help.

According to a Facebook fundraiser shared by the family with Bartlesville Radio, 10-year old Kaitlyn Moberly was hospitalized because her bowels have twisted. Once Moberly arrived at the hospital, she was immediately rushed into surgery to correct the issue, however, the surgery did not go without complications.

Moberly had a seizure, and is currently on a ventilator while doctors do what they can to keep her blood pressure at a normal level. If you would like to help Moberly’s family during this time, you can make a donation on Facebook. The link to the donation site can be found here.

Tammy, Moberly's mother, is with her at the hospital. Due to COVID-19 and Moberly's current condition, Tammy will be facing several days if not weeks away from work. Tammy is not aware that the fundraiser was created by her family.

Any and all proceeds raised will go directly to Tammy to help with travel expenses to the hospital, bills, and to help cover whatever insurance does not cover once medical bills are due. Again, if you would like to donate to the family during this trial, click here.