Posted: Apr 01, 2020 4:44 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Golf Pro Jerry Benedict announced on Wednesday that the clubhouse at Adams Golf Course is now closed.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, no one is allowed on the premises unless playing golf or practicing. The golf course, located at 5801 Tuxedo Blvd., has adopted several measures in recent weeks to help ensure the safety of customers, including routine cleaning and disinfection, disinfecting golf carts after each use and enforcing social distancing protocols.