Five Bartlesville residents were arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a male victim at Johnstone Park on Tuesday night. Bryan Alexander, Dylan Alexander, Shayla Bell, Brittaney Berna and Justen Roach were all charged with a count of robbery by two or more persons and kidnapping for the incident. All five are in jail on $50,000 bonds.

According to an affidavit, the victim had previously been in relationship with Bell. She sent the victim a message asking him to go walk in the park so they could talk. Bell and Berna went to retrieve the victim and drove him to Johnstone Park. The females took the male victim over to the gazebo in the park when both Alexander’s and Roach appeared from out of the woods.

The victim claimed to know he was being set up at that point. Dylan Alexander pulled a revolver from his waistband and put it in the victim’s face and threatened him while asking for money that was owed to him. The victim claimed to have the money at his mother’s residence. All six people got in the vehicle and drove to the residence. When they arrived the victim went inside and had his mother call the police.

Four of the victims admitted their attempt to conspire in robbing the victim.