Posted: Apr 01, 2020 7:29 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 8:55 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma phoned into our studios Wednesday to give us his update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senator breaks down his update into five categories:

The Hospitals

The Vaccine

The Small Business Loans

The Individual Recovery Payment

The Unemployment

Senator Inhofe invites you to check https://www.inhofe.senate.gov/coronavirus often for the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.