School buildings are closed through the end of the district calendar and gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. This puts graduation in jeopardy for many area high schools, but Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash is staying optimistic because he knows how important it is to recognize his seniors for their hard work.

Cash says whatever decision is made will be based off whatever is best for the health of the people who would be in attendance. Cash also said he would seek input from others while making the decision.

Pawhuska's graduation is currently scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15th.