Posted: Mar 30, 2020 3:00 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting sharing valuable information that he learned from the Regional Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Fisher started by saying he learned many people have two common misconceptions as to how the virus is transferred. Fisher explained what the first one is.

Fisher went on to say that the coronavirus can only be transferred from Person A to Person B.

Fisher went on to say that spraying yourself with Lysol and wiping yourself down with Clorox wipes will not prevent you from getting the virus. He also warned that health officials are asking the public to avoid taking ibuprofen.