Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:37 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Until the COVID-19 pandemic blows over, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will meet virtually.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said several policies regarding teleconferencing regulations, the posting of agendas for those meetings and how the public will participate in them were approved on Friday.

Also during the meeting, temporary emergency powers were granted to Vincent so he can address the COVID-19 emergency without having to first call a Special Board meeting. The Board also approved Vincent to have the authority to place any or all support personnel on Administrative Leave in response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis for the purpose of protecting their pay and benefits.

This authority will be in effect for the duration of the pandemic or until June 30th, 2020, whichever comes first. Any such issued Administrative Leave does not relieve the employee of their duties with Dewey Public Schools for Fiscal Year 2020.

Vincent wants to encourage students and parents during this time of uncertainty to remain calm. He asks that everyone exercise patience, and that DPS will provide more guidance as to what virtual instruction means for the district in the near future. Complexities surrounding the situation will be addressed and met.