Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:39 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 12:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington Park Mall is temporarily closed, but essential stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances remain open with varied hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings has curbside pick-up available from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. This is also available from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Other stores that remain open with varied hours include Goody’s and Dunham’s. Goody's will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Dunham's will be open Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The mall's interior common area will cease operations, but they anticipate that public access to Essential Businesses will be permitted. The Mall Walker Program is suspended until further notice.

This decision was made because of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Fourth Amended Executive Order, which can be read here.