Posted: Mar 27, 2020 9:43 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska once again this Monday in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The county commissioners will make a decision on possibly continuing to keep the Osage County Courthouse closed from the public, along with all other county owned buildings. The commissioners will also discuss the possibility of closing those buildings to all employees, excluding essential workers as defined by the governor’s executive order. The commissioners also have an option to open the buildings back up on Tuesday.

In addition to that discussion, the commissioners will make a decision on whether or not it would be best to continue the cancelations and postponements of all public events on county-owned buildings.

There will also be discussion and possible action taken regarding the demolition and clean up of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.