Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a special called meeting on Friday and look to sign a resolution, which would grant emergency powers to Superintendent David Cash. These temporary powers would grant Cash the authority to take action on certain items without board approval. Cash explains why it is important the board gets this resolution passed.

That board meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Pawhuska Administration Building. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the meeting room.