Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:02 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2020 7:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council held an emergency session on Monday where an ordinance establishing emergency measures was approved. The following is a listing of affected business per the emergency ordinance:

Effective 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and continuing so long as this ordinance is in effect, the following places are closed to the public and all persons, except personnel necessary for maintenance of the facility and grounds, are restricted from such places: 1. Athletic gyms, exercise facilities, indoor sports facilities, indoor climbing facilities, bowling alleys, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and similar recreational facilities; 2. Movie theaters; 3. Shopping mall food courts.

SECTION 14: Effective 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and continuing so long as this ordinance is in effect, tattoo shops, and massage therapists, barber shops, haircut and styling shops, and spas shall operate only under the following conditions: by appointment only with no walk-in customers; appointments shall not be scheduled and held within 15 minutes of the preceding appointment; the individual client shall not bring any other persons, including children, to be present within the facility during an appointment; and that all workstations are hereby required to have a minimum of (six) 6 feet of space from the adjoining workstation, to promote social distancing.

SECTION 15: Any of the businesses restricted or closed by these temporary regulations, which have current commercial utility accounts, may, upon application with the City of Bartlesville, receive a temporary 25% (twenty-five percent) discount on City utility bills (defined as including water, sewer, and sanitation charges only) during the time these temporary regulations remain in effect. This discount does not apply to any other utility accounts, other than the businesses restricted or closed within Sections 11, 12, 13, and 14 of this Ordinance. Additionally, any business subject to these limitations, found to be in violation of these regulations by City officials, shall then be ineligible and immediately disqualified for the temporary 25% (twenty-five percent) discount.

SECTION 16: The restrictions imposed by this Resolution do not apply to any of the following: 1. Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, other than those portions of the place of public accommodation subject to the requirements of this section; 2. Health care facilities, child care facilities, and residential care facilities, congregate care facilities; and 3. Crisis shelters, soup kitchens, or similar institutions.