Posted: Mar 21, 2020 5:14 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2020 5:25 PM

Evan Fahrbach

All instruction at Rogers State University will move to online-only for the rest of the spring semester.

RSU made the announcement to students at all campuses in an email on Saturday afternoon.

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the university will have all courses delivered electronically starting on March 30. This is in an effort to reduce the number of students at all of their campuses.

Early last week, Rogers State announced it had extended Spring Break by seven days in order to make a decision on the future of the Spring 2020 semester. The break was originally scheduled to end March 23.

Students will remain on the extended break from March 23-27 before instruction begins on March 30.

RSU has also canceled all university-sponsored events through May 8. That does not include regular business on campus that includes less than 10 people, those will continue. Commencement will stay postponed for the time being

On March 23 all campuses will reopen - but with limited access.

In the email, RSU said:

RSU Community,

As we resume operations on Monday, we will seek to move forward with empathy and flexibility. I recognize that everyone one of us is working through unforeseen challenges. Together, we will support one another as we navigate the days ahead through these unprecedented times.

Today, new decisions have been made to move all course instruction online, and measures for modified work plans and special leave provisions have been put into effect.

ELECTRONIC INSTRUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEMESTER

Effective Monday, March 30, and for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester Rogers State University will deliver all courses electronically. This decision supports social distancing efforts by reducing the number of people at each campus.

Students will remain on spring break the week of March 23-27. Electronic instruction will begin on Monday, March 30.

Students are strongly encouraged to remain off campus, if possible, and are instructed to conduct university business remotely by phone or email.

TELECOMUTTING AND FLEX SCHEDULES

Normal operations will resume at all RSU campuses on Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m.

To support the university-wide efforts of social distancing, supervisors will enact work plan modifications. These modifications will keep employees distanced by a minimum of six feet and will limit office spaces to fewer than 10 individuals per work area.

The work plan modifications could necessitate shift work, flex schedules and telecommuting options when appropriate by job function. These options must be implemented by supervisors and receive administrative review. Employees will receive clear instruction and performance expectations from their supervisors.

Student workers and part-time university employees should anticipate modified assignments due to this change in operations. They will receive additional communication from their supervisor.

NEW LEAVE PROVISIONS

A new temporary leave category is available for to RSU Employees unable to work or telecommute for the following reasons:

· You are caring for a dependent whose school or place of care is closed, or whose childcare provider is unavailable, due to COVID-19 precautions;



· You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a medical diagnosis; or



· You are subject to a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19 or caring for an individual subject to the same conditions.

Employees may use up to 80 hours of paid leave during the next two weeks (March 23 – April 5, 2020). This leave must be receive administrative approval in advance and will be recorded as Special Leave.

SCREENINGS IN PROCESS

Individuals returning from out-of-state or international travel may not return to campus or attend off-campus university-sponsored activities or events until they complete a screening and possible self quarantine.



If your screening is still in process, you may not return to campus until your screening has been approved.

CANCELATION OF UNIVERSITY-SPONSORED EVENTS

Effective immediately all university-sponsored events are canceled through the end of the Spring 2020 semester ending Friday, May 8, 2020.

This does not include regular business operations that require fewer than 10 participants.



Commencement remains postponed at this time.

LIMITED CAMPUS ACCESS

All RSU campuses will reopen for students, faculty and staff as scheduled on Monday, March 23.

· Students are required to make an appointment directly with the faculty member, department, or service area to ensure access and efficiency.

· All existing and approved outside vendors and contractors may continue regular business operations.

· Exterior doors to all buildings will remain locked throughout the day. Signs will be posted on each door with information on how to arrange a meeting.



Guests wishing to visit one of our campuses for any reason must call the campus prior to the visit and follow all issued guidelines.

Unapproved guests will be asked to leave campus immediately.

STUDENT HOUSING

New precautious are under development to minimize the risk of exposure to students living in student housing. Students should monitor their RSU email for upcoming details.

Students are strongly encouraged to remain off campus if possible.

As we transition our operations and prepare to return to campus I am proud of how everyone in our campus community is coming together to rise to this challenge. Please know that we will continue to act in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff during these difficult times.

Sincerely,

Larry Rice,

President