Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 3:14 PM
Daniels says Citizens are Beginning to get their Needs Met
Ty Loftis
During Friday morning's capitol call with Oklahoma Senator Julie Daniels, she said people should be encouraged by the strides they are making at the state level regarding numbers of tests being passed out to those in need.
Daniels went on to say that cooperation between the government and the private sector will help the problem we currently face.
There are currently 49 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Oklahoma.
