Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

In a conference call during Friday's Capital Call program on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3, Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Derrel Fincher and Judd Strom addressed COVID-19 and actions the State of Oklahoma is taking to bring the fight to the virus.

Sen. Daniels talked about Gov. Kevin Stitt's comments on testing.

Gov. Stitt said there are approximately 68 State Health Departments that are prepared to to do testing when the reagent problem is solved. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can also do mobile sites, the State of Oklahoma is negotiating with private labs for testing, and both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma State have been encouraged to see if they could do testing through their Health Science Centers.

Sen. Daniels said that Gov. Stitt was optimistic. When talking about the supply chain problem, Sen. Daniels said the issues will be resolved. She said the State of Oklahoma has an inventory on supplies statewide, so they know where and how to distribute what everyone may need. This inventory includes supplies at nursing homes.

Rep. Strom said the State of Oklahoma is getting more testing kits for the coronavirus after being in short supply. He said the reagent that is being used for the tests was in short supply, which is why it took so long to get more testing kits.

Once the reagent is restocked, the testing kits will be distributed quickly, and the State of Oklahoma will be able to increase its testing capacity. Rep. Strom everyone should see this happening within days.

Rep. Fincher said these are difficult times, but we can make each day better for others. He asked that you contribute when and where you can. The best thing you can do is volunteer with the organizations that can help others if you are healthy.

Rep. Fincher released a column yesterday that you can read here. It is titled "Governing Through the Challenge."

If you are a small business and you are experiencing damages, you can visit damage.ok.gov to report the effects from the pandemic on your small business.

In terms of unemployment, you usually have to wait a week to file for unemployment. That has been waived by the State of Oklahoma. For more information, visit ok.gov/oesc/claimants

To listen to Friday's Capital Call program powered by Phillips 66 in its entirety, click here.