Posted: Mar 19, 2020 7:18 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 7:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed that Oklahoma has had its first death due to the coronavirus.

The patient was a male in his 50s. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday.

He was one of 29 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

The OSDH is not releasing the name of the individual. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum released a statement saying “As a city we mourn for the loss of our neighbor and we think of his family. We must remain vigilant to the spread of this virus and continue to take care of each other.”